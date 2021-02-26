Philip Adjah Tettey powers Gokulam Karela to third straight victory in India

Philip Adjah Tettey scored the match winner against Sudeva Delhi

Ghanaian forward Philip Adjah Tettey netted the only goal as Gokulam Karela extended their winning streak to three games with a victory over Sudeva Delhi in the Indian Super League.

The striker scored the only goal in the 68th minute to hand three points to Gokulam at the Kaylani Municipal Stadium.



The team coached by former Bechem United gaffer Vicenzo Annese dominated the game and could have benefited from more goals with one falling off defender Mohammed Awal.



Compatriot Dennis Antwi brought down Mayakannan’s cross in the area, before curling his effort inches wide.



Gokulam went on to dominate the game and kept creating chances to score.

Philip Adjah did manage to put the ball into the net in the 17th minute after Sachin Jha made a weak save from Sharif Muhammed’s freekick. '



However, the referee judged the striker offside, cutting short his celebrations.



Sudeva did string up a few passes around the Sudeva area towards the end of the game.



However, Gokulam called upon their vast experience and ran down the clock as they finished 1-0 victors, pushing them up to the second spot on the Hero I-League table.