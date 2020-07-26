Sports News

Philip Ankrah promoted to Hellas Verona first team

Ghanaian teenage player, Philip Ankrah Yeboah

Ghanaian teenage sensation, Philip Ankrah Yeboah has been promoted to the first team of Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona, according to report in Italy.

The 17-year old has had a great campaign for the Hellas Verona primavera team this season netting eight goals and providing four assists in 22 games.



According to club sources, the young Ghanaian caught the attention of senior team gaffer Ivan Juric who has brought him to his fold.

The young attacker has already been handed a squad number and is expected to join the first team for pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 season.



Ankrah is one of the hottest prospects in the Italian youth ranks and he has already been likened to the legendary Christian Vieri due to his style of play.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.