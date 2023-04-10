0
Philip Gameli Awuku named in Turkey's TFF 1. Lig team of the week

Philip Gameli Played For Division One League Side, Okyeman Planners Ghana's Philip Gameli Awuku

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Philip Gameli Awuku has been named in Sofascore's TFF 1. Lig team of the week for his outstanding performance against Altaş Denizlispor.

Tuzlaspor defeated Altaş Denizlispor 3-0 in the opening match of the 31st week of Spor Toto 1st League.

The goals that brought Tuzlaspor to victory were scored by Erol Can Akdağ in the 35th minute, Ozan Papaker in the 59th minute, and Abdoulaye Yahaya in the 69th minute.

Philip Gameli Awuku played full throttle against Denizlispor. The defender made five clearances, one block shot, one interception, two tackles, two aerial duels won, 57 touches, and 89% pass accuracy.

The 22-year-old joined Tuzlaspor on loan from Yeni Malatyaspor.

Tuzlaspor, who won its second consecutive win in the league, increased their points on the league table to 34 and moved away from the relegation zone. Denizlispor, who hasn't won in the last eight games and lost their 6th in a row, has 17 points.

