Philip Yeboah makes his Serie A debut for Hellas Verona

Philip Yeboah, Ghanaian player in Serie A

Ghanaian hotshot Philip Yeboah made his Serie A debut for Hellas Verona on Saturday in their 1-1 draw at Fiorentina.

Yeboah was introduced in the second half in 78th minute for Mattia Zaccagni as Verona searched for a winner.



He wore the number 45 shirt.



The 18-year-old plays for Hellas Verona's U19 side (the Primavera) in the Italian Youth League.

Yeboah can operate as attack and also operates from the left flank.



Despite receiving several calls from coach Ivan Juric to join the senior squad in recent past, this is the first time Yeboah made a bench appearance.