Philip Yeboah's goal secures victory for Hellas Verona against Reggiana

Hugely-talented striker Philip Yeboah scored the only goal for Hellas Verona in their 1-0 win at Reggiana on match day 11 of Italy's Primavera 2 Championship.

It was a hard-fought contest at the Reggiana Primavera Stadium .



After a fairly balanced game in the first half with each side creating goal scoring opportunities, Yeboah broke the deadlock for Hellas in the 41st minute.



His goal was decisive for the three points as his side managed to close out the game.

Yeboah now has a goal contribution stats of three goals and two assists in six appearances in the youth league.



The forward has been occasionally involved in the first team activities in Serie A this season.



In games involving other Ghanaian youngsters in Italy's youth division, Justin Kumi scored a brace for Sassuolo against Bologna in a 5-3 defeat at home in friendly match.