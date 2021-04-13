Philippines giants Kaya FC signs Ghanaian forward Patrick Asare

Ghana international Patrick Asare

Philippines powerhouse Kaya FC -Iloilo has completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Patrick Asare.

The 26-year-old joins Carlyle Mitchell, Masanari Omura, Daizo Horikoshi, and Ryo Fujii to complete Kaya FC’s line-up of international players.



“I’m so excited to be back playing professionally, where I believe I belong."



"I’m so thankful to Kaya for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to show my ability and to work to reach the best form of my career,” said Asare in an article posted on Kaya FC’s official website.



He started his pro career in 2011 in his native Ghana, playing for Dreams FC in the Ghanaian Premier League.

He will give Kaya FC much-needed firepower upfront for their AFC Champions League dreams.



He’ll fortify Kaya FC’s attack along with the likes of skipper Jovin Bedic, newly acquired Jhan Jhan Melliza, Kenshiro Daniels, and Eric Giganto.



Kaya FC is facing Australian club Brisbane Roar in a single-match elimination in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League at a yet-to-be-determined date.



The winner advances to the play-off stage before earning a slot in the group stage. (EKA)