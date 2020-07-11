0
Sports News Sat, 11 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante gears up for USL encounter against LA Galaxy II

Solomon Asante Phoenix Ghana international Solomon Asante

Listen to the Article

Ghana winger Solomon Asante is excited by the return of the American second-tier Championship as Phoenix Rising engage LA Galaxy II on Saturday night.

After weeks of planning and nervous negotiations, football in America is finally making a return, the first in the region to try and mount a comeback from coronavirus-induced global sporting stoppage.

Phoenix Rising will be playing their first match since the resumption when they welcome LA Galaxy II to the Casino Arizona Field.

Asante took to Twitter to express his delight over the resumption of the season.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: