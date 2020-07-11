Sports News

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante gears up for USL encounter against LA Galaxy II

Ghana international Solomon Asante

Ghana winger Solomon Asante is excited by the return of the American second-tier Championship as Phoenix Rising engage LA Galaxy II on Saturday night.

After weeks of planning and nervous negotiations, football in America is finally making a return, the first in the region to try and mount a comeback from coronavirus-induced global sporting stoppage.



Phoenix Rising will be playing their first match since the resumption when they welcome LA Galaxy II to the Casino Arizona Field.

Asante took to Twitter to express his delight over the resumption of the season.





