Phoenix Rising star Solomon Asante earns spot in USL Championship ToTW for Week 3

Ghana forward Solomon Asante has been named in the USL Championship Team of the Week after leading Phoenix Rising to big victory against Oakland Roots on matchday 3.
Phoenix Rising made it two from two games in the Western Conference - with a 3-0 win against debutants Oakland Roots on Saturday.
Asante recorded his first two goals of the season while recording two key passes, completing 26 of 33 passes overall and winning 6 of 7 duels in Phoenix’s win against Oakland Roots SC.
His overall contribution has earned him a place in the Championship’s Team of the Week.
USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 3
Tyler Deric, Rio Grande Valley FC
Josh Drack, LA Galaxy II
Abdoulaye Cissoko, Tacoma Defiance
Forrest Lasso, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Bradley Bourgeois, FC Tulsa
Ibrahim Bancé, Real Monarchs SLC
Corben Bone, Louisville City FC
Marcus Epps, San Antonio FC
Solomon Asante, Phoenix Rising FC
Joaquin Rivas, FC Tulsa
Steevan Dos Santos, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Bench: Justin Vom Steeg (LA), Ben Di Rosa (CHS), Emil Cuello (SA), Harry Swartz (NM), Rodrigo Lopez (RGV), Jorge Hernandez (LA), Preston Tabort Etaka (HFD)