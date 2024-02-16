Photo of Michael Essien with Ivorian sensation Simon Adingra and his family pops up after AFCON heroics

Michael Essien visits Simon Adingra in Ivory Coast

Following his performance at the AFCON 2023, a photo of talented Ivorian winger, Simon Adingra with Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien has popped up.

Simon Adingra, 22, was part of the Ivory Coast squad that played at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In the tournament's final in Abidjan, the young forward was a key man for the Elephants as he set up two goals to lead his country to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1.



In a post on X after Ivory Coast won the 2023 AFCON, the former Chelsea man was among the first few people to congratulate Adingra.

The former Black Stars midfielder knows Simon Adingra from his days at Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland.



