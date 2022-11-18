1
Photos: Black Stars depart from Abu Dhabi to Qatar

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have today, November 18, departed their camping base in Abu Dhabi, UAE to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghanaian contingent leaves UAE after a recovery training session in Abu Dhabi without players who participated in the pre-World Cup friendly game against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Coach Otto Addo put the players through their paces in a bid to get them sharp and ready for the World Cup after not featuring in the game against Switzerland.

The Black Stars will arrive in Doha, Qatar on Friday, November 18, to prepare for the competition which kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.







