Photos: Black Stars players, technical team and officials sign code of conduct for World Cup

Photos: Black Stars Players, Technical Team And Other Officials Sign Code Of Conduct For World Cup.j A photo of Andre Dede Ayew, Chris Hughton and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Sat, 19 Nov 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Players of the Black Stars, the Technical Team, Management, and other members of the Ghanaian delegation who are currently in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals have signed a Code of Conduct ahead of the global showpiece.

The group is expected to be upright ethical, be respectful, honest, display a very high level of Integrity and uphold the good name of the Black Stars, GFA and Ghana.

The Code of Conduct outlines the norms, rules, duties and responsibilities or proper practices of an individual in the team as well as the teams’ collective behaviour.

The GFA expects the players and all other members of the national team to abide by these principles during their stay in the national team especially while in Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup which kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The Code of Conduct was signed by the delegation on arrival at the team's training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.







