Photos: Legendary footballer Kwasi Owusu goes home

Kwasi Owusu's football boot coffin

A burial ceremony is currently being held for legendary Ghanaian footballer Kwasi Owusu who was named in his heydays as ‘Powerhouse’.

At the age of 74, the once prolific goal scorer passed on in Sunyani on March 30, 2020.



Owusu an AFCON winner was Ghana’s all-time highest goalscorer with 36 goals until he was overtaken by Asamoah Gyan in 2013.



Aside the Black Stars where his exploits were well documented, Kwasi Owusu also played for Boafoakwa Tano.



Photos of the funeral in circulation on social media have former technical director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng present.



Former chairman of Brong Ahafo Football Association Augustine Asante was also seen at the ceremony.



There, however, have not been report of the presence of a representative of the Ghana Football Association or Ministry of Youth and Sports.

His coffin is carved in the form of a football boot which attests to his credentials as a great footballer.



Kwasi Owusu remains the first and only Ghanaian player to score five goals in a single competitive game. He achieved the feat in 1969 during an AFCON qualifier against Niger.











