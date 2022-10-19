Photos: Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or

A photo of Cora Gauthier, Karim Benzema and Jordan Ozuna

France international, Karim Benzema was crowned the footballer of the year at the Ballon D'or ceremony on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The Real Madrid captain despite dominating the trends with his Tupac-inspired suit became the subject on the day after the two women in his life were spotted at the awards ceremony.



Karim Benzema was tagged as the man who has been scoring beautiful goals both on and off the pitch as Jordan Ozuna and Cora Gauthier were both captured on tape with smiles when the Frenchman was named as the player of the year.



Jordan Ozuna is the girlfriend of the 34-year-old football icon while Cora Gauthier is his wife and the mother of Karim's son, Ibrahim.



Football fans have been anxious to know more about the two women and Ghanaweb has put something together even though the duo have tried their best to keep their private lives from the media's space.



Born on April 11, 1989, in Paris, France, Cora Gauthier is a model but came into the limelight when she married Karim Benzema in 2016.



She has a tie-up with shoe and clothing brands. Besides her modelling work, Cora is also a social media influencer with a verified Instagram account.

On the other hand, 32-year-old Jordan Ozuna is an American citizen who used to work as a Hooters waitress in Las Vegas but is now a top model in her home country.



Jordan now signed to several US-based modeling agencies and has worked as a promoter for State Management, Caroline Gleason Management, Tricia Brink Management, and The Salt Agency.



