Photos of Puma Black Stars away jersey pops up

The new away jersey being considered for the Black Stars

The images of the away jerseys to be worn by the senior national team of Ghana for the 2020/21 football calendar year has been leaked to the public via FootyHeadlines.

The sports website noted for the publishing of jerseys of national teams released the 'kente-like' jerseys on Wednesday.



The jersey is predominantly made of the Ghanaian colours of Red, Gold and Green with the Black star in the chest region.

Puma are the kit sponsors of the national teams of Ghana.