1
Menu
Sports

Photos of ex-Ghana boxer Firestick marrying white lady trigger wild reactions on social media

Firestick ToJetff (1) Firestick got married to his girlfriend in the UK

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Ghana boxer, Emmanuel Sandyman popularly known as Firestick on social media reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in the United Kingdom on May 13, 2023.

Firestick who has resident of the United Kingdom allegedly got married to his girlfriend in a wedding ceremony which was attended by some Ghanaian celebs in the UK.

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Samini was part the guests captured at the supposed ceremony.

According to one Twitter user by name Sika Official, Firestick used to be Samini’s bouncer before he left the shores of Ghana.

Since migrating to the United Kingdom, Firestick has managed to couch a niche for himself in the fashion space. The former boxer has often been critical of what some Ghanaian celebrities in wear for occasions.

Firestick was part of Ghana’s amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. He fought for Ghana in the Super Heavyweight division.







JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
NDC primaries: Here are the MPs who went unopposed
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory