Physically-challenged athletes show off talent at Soccabet's 'Love and Laughter' program

Betting giants Soccabet, on Saturday, February 23, 2023, joined forces with the Simon Agbotsu Foundation to hold a 'love and laughter game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event which was the fourth edition forms part of Soccabet's commitment to supporting persons with disability.



The beneficiaries took part in games such as basketball, boxing, tennis, and football. All participants were awarded medals with no specification regarding losers or winners.



According to the founder of the foundation, Simon Agbotsu, the aim is to put smiles on the faces of persons with disability.



"'Love and Laughter' was birthed because we wanted to put a smile on the faces of persons living with disability and we also wanted to show them some love. Hence the theme, 'Love and Laughter'," he said.



He disclosed that the next edition of the program will be held in the Northern part of the country to ensure that PWDs in that part of the country share in the joy of the initiative.

Watch the highlights of the games















