Piers Morgan praises Thomas Partey as Arsenal beat Liverpool to make a statement

A Grid Photo Of Piers Morgan And Thomas Partey A grid photo of Piers Morgan and Thomas Partey

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned English broadcaster Piers Morgan has singled out Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey for commendation after Arsenal's statement victory over Liverpool in the English Premier League.

The 13-times English Premier League champions on Sunday, October 9, 2022, made a big statement of intent after beating Liverpool, a side that has been a thorn in their flesh in the last decade.

Two goals from Bukayo Saka and a goal from Gabriel Martinelli proved decisive as Arsenal cruised to victory, while Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino got the two consolation goals for the Gunners.

Thomas Partey did well to win balls off the Liverpool midfielders and attackers in the first half but had no one to pass to in front of him most of the time, but he showed his resilience in the game and Piers Morgan was impressed.

"Partey has been immense," Piers Morgan wrote on his Twitter page after the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey was rated 7 by london.football.com while Gabriel Martinelli was the highest-rated player with 9 after producing a man-of-the-match performance.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
