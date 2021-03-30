Placing second will be nothing for us – Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto

Asante Kotoko new coach Mariano Bareto

Asante Kotoko new coach Mariano Bareto has set his sights on finishing on top of every competition they will participate, saying placing second will be nothing for the club.

Bareto, a former Black Stars coach joined the Porcupine Warriors on a one and half year deal to replace Maxwell Konadu who was sacked in December 2020 due to an unimpressive performance.



In his first interview with the club, the coach has indicated that he is not willing to settle for second best with the Porcupine Warriors.



“So what the fans can expect, nothing special… What they can expect (from the team) is hard work, discipline and trying to help in the development,”

He continued that, “Asante Kotoko have only one target… win, second place will be nothing for us. It’s the first of the last so it is a good challenge,” he added.



“I know my players… I had a short meeting with them. I gave them a message about what they need to do. They must fight each game. We will give everything we have on the field. We know in football we cannot win all games. But if somebody must win points from us it should not be because we didn’t fight,” he concluded.