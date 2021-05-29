Plan tactically and physically for Aduana Stars game – Malik Jabir to Kotoko

Kotoko legend Malik Jabir

Kotoko will play Aduana Stars at Dormaa today

The Porcupines need to avoid a defeat to continue their chase for the league title



Malik Jabir has advised the team to prepare well for the match



Kumasi Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir has offered some advice to the handlers of the team ahead of their week 16 tie against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko will engage Aduana, today, May 29, 2021, at a ground that they have never tasted defeat on.



The Porcupines find themselves trailing rivals Accra Hearts of Oak by two goals in second place on the league log.

A defeat for them and a victory for Hearts who play home to Berekum Chelsea could prove decisive in the chase for the GPL title.



Speaking in a GhanaWeb interview, Malik Jabir urged the Kotoko management and technical team to adopt a strategic plan for the game.



He advised them to live up to the club’s “wo kum apem aa apem beba” slogan and beat Aduana for the first time.



“We have to plan tactically and play them out. This is a job for the technical and management teams. The coach is new so he doesn’t know a lot but the players and the handlers must plan this game very well. Our motto is “wo kum apem aa apem beba” so if we have not beaten [them] in the past doesn’t mean we can’t do it now. It’s all about the preparations. If they prepare well, they can beat them.



“They have to be determined and psyche themselves for this game. If they work hard and plan tactically and physically for this game, we can beat them in Dormaa. The technical team must train the team to play beyond ninety minutes. If they have the strength and do not get tired, they can easily beat them. Also, we have to find out their strength and nullify them.”

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars coach, Asare Bediako, has vowed to beat Asante Kotoko at his home ground.



“Kotoko has never won a match at Dormaa since we joined the premiership. I am bent on maintaining that tradition on Sunday by ensuring we beat them to pick the three maximum points.



“It is not under my leadership as a coach that the team will lose to Kotoko. Beating them on Saturday is a must,” he added.