Play Club Accra brings Boxing to Night life in Accra

Kick Boxing and Martial Arts also remain sports competitions that the Club seeks to promote

Source: Prosper Kuzo/Contributor

The Play Network Africa brand has initiated a platform for young boxers around Africa to showcase their talents and promote opportunities for young boxers to thrive and aspire to better themselves in the Sport.

Owner of Play Club Accra, Mawuli Gavor expressed the intent of the Brand to impact the Boxing Industry by giving young professionals opportunities to showcase their abilities and present viewers with quality displays from all genders through competitive events.



“The VVIP fight night already started in Abuja so this isn’t the first one it’s a concept that’s already been conceptualized over there. Fortunately, we have one of the people who were in charge of it who’s Black Coffee who is our Manager at Play Ghana with us so it only made sense that if we’re in Ghana and we have one of the original ties of the field, let’s come together and give Ghanaians a great experience.”



“The whole point of it is to give Ghanaians a different experience and that’s what we’re trying to do. We have created something new and this is literally just the beginning we’re looking forward to how we’re going to have collaborative efforts to blow this up and do what it’s supposed to be because at the end of the day, it’s not just supposed to help the people but the Boxers and the people who were entertained and so, it’s a two-fold.”



General Manager of Play Club Accra Frederick Dozie, also threw light on the vision of the Fight Night in going beyond Entertainment and more towards providing opportunities for young boxers to help reduce social vices in African society.

The Club is linked to Boxing gyms in Bukom with young promising Boxers selected and provided opportunities and the best atmosphere for these young fighters to thrive and make a difference.



Unlike the general assertion amongst the public, VVIP fight night is not an elitist event. It is open to all and the club seeks to raise funds to help the boxers and their gyms.



Kick Boxing and Martial Arts also remain sports competitions that the Club seeks to promote as collaborative efforts continue with Academies in the search for the best Ghana has to offer.



