Player exodus cannot be stopped in Ghana - Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko

Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko

Inter Allies FC head coach Anthony Lokko insists player exodus cannot be stopped in Ghana.

The experienced trainer believes that home based footballers deserve more than what they are currently earning as salaries and bonuses which the clubs cannot.



And due to the fact that clubs cannot meet players' demands, they will continue to travel elsewhere for greener environment every season.



It has been a common practice in Ghana as every season many talents travel outside the country to seek for greener pastures and that has affected the quality of the domestic league.

Lokko says it will be extremely difficult for the Ghana Football Association to stop the player exodus.



"It will be extremely difficult for us to stop players from travelling to seek greener pastures following how low their salaries are," he told Opemsuo 104.7 FM in Kumasi.



"Until we are able to pay huge sums of money to our local players, we should forget to keep them in Ghana."

