Player rankings: How Otto Addo does his Black Stars selection

24202220938 Sxoaredq5l Exclusive Otto Addo Accepts Black Stars Job After Talks With Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has come under scrutiny regarding recent call-ups for the Black Stars.

Some have questioned and demanded the criteria which the gaffer uses to invite players as they believe most of the players called by the manager are not based on merit.

According to Asempa FM, the German-based trainer uses ranking to select his players for the Black Stars.

The reports claim that, Ott Addo ranks the players available for every position based on, minutes played and goal involvement- it varies from position to position.

He, therefore, selects his top-most-ranked players for his Black Stars squad. Moreover, the squad size determines how many players he picks from a position.

Otto Addo is yet to name his provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Reports suggest that the German-based trainer will name a 35-man provisional list, which will be later trimmed to 26 a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.

