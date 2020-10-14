Player registration window for 2020/21 season ends on Oct. 31

File photo

Clubs in Ghana are kindly reminded that the period of registration of players for the 2020/21 football season ends on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

The window opened on August 15 and it's opened to 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17).



Clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register the names of their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system.

Ghana is seeking to move past a disappointing 2019-20 season which was prematurely terminated in June, due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The new Ghana Premier League season will begin on Friday, November 13, 2020 across various league centers.