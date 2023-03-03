Player stamina and endurance were bad when I took over - Great Olympics boss

Great Olympics head coach, Bismark Kobby Mensah

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah has revealed that he met his players in a poor state of fitness and endurance when he took over the team a few weeks ago.

However, his swift intervention and changes led to a victory in his first home game against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The former Karela manager stated that it was not easy to prepare the team in a short amount of time, but he was able to make tactical adjustments that resulted in the crucial win.



He went on to add that he had predicted a win or a good result based on his tactical approach to the game, which paid off with the three points earned by his team.



“I feel good and very happy because it hasn’t been easy coming into this game because of the level I met and there was no time so I had to use about five to six days to prepare these boys. Their endurance and stamina were even bad when I first met them.

“So I told you before this game that we were going to either win the game or get a very good result on tactical grounds. You saw it. They[Hearts] saw more of the ball but we have gotten the most important three points."



Great Olympics coach Kobi-Mensah's next task will be an away game against King Faisal at the Dr Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday.



