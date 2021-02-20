Players’ Status Committee to take Dispute Resolution functions

Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has tasked the Player Status Committee to perform the function the Dispute Resolution Committee.

A statement from the GFA said, under Article 13(2)(m) of the GFA Statutes 2019 requires new members of the GFA to declare and old members are presumed to have declared that they (the members) “… recognize the authority of the Dispute Resolution Committee set up under these Statutes in respect of disputes which do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Committee, the Ethics Committee, the Appeals Committee, or the Player’s Status Committee of the GFA”.



It said the Executive Council in the exercise of its powers to form the Dispute Resolution Committee has resolved that the membership of the Player’s Status Committee of the GFA shall act as members of the Dispute Resolution Committee.

Consequently, the Player’s Status Committee of the GFA would handle any disputes which do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Committee, the Ethics Committee, the Appeals Committee, or the Player’s Status Committee of the GFA when the need arises.



It said all parties would be informed of the cost of resolving such disputes upon the receipt of any matter for resolution.