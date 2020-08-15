Sports News

Players and officials of Black Maidens, Princesses undergo coronavirus tests

One of the players undergoing the coronavirus test

Players, technical team members and officials of the Black Maidens (Women, U-17) and Black Princesses (Women, U-20) have undergone the mandatory COVID-19 test in line with the laid down protocols from FIFA and CAF for resumption of football.

The two teams assembled in Cape Coast on Friday, August 14, 2020 to begin camping for their respective competitions.



Testing is one of the key protocols that teams have to fulfill before returning to the field to train.

The Princesses are preparing to play Guinea Bissau in a 2021 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier. The Maidens who demolished Liberia 10-0 in a two-legged World Cup qualifier in March have a date against rivals Nigeria in October, 2020.

