Sports News

Players in Togo league receive more salary than Ghana - Tanko Ibrahim

Ghana International Tanko Ibrahim

Former Aduana and Medeama striker, Tanko Ibrahim has bemoaned the way and manner in which players in the local league are treated by their clubs and administrators.

The striker said it saddens him when some football administrators claim they are more important than the footballer who are the main actors in the game.



According to him, players who play in lesser developed leagues and less economies in neighbouring countries like Togo are paid more in wages and salaries than most Ghanaian players.



In an interview with Tema based Plan B Fm, he indicated that club administrators are nothing without players and the poor treatment is the reason why players jump at any foreign contract.

“I am very disappointed in the club owners to come out and say this. They should know that without the players, they are nothing”, he said



“The way players are treated here in Ghana is very bad, some are even paid as less as 300 cedis and 500 cedis, even players in Togo receive more than us”, he stressed.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.