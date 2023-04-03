26
Players injured as Aduana Stars supporters 'stone' Tamale City team bus after league match

Tamale City Aduana Stone An injured Tamale City player

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Tamale City FC players and officials were attacked on Sunday after their game against Aduana Stars.

The Tamale-based club today locked horns with the Fire Boys in Dormaa in a Week 25 encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

In a tough game that ensued between the two teams, Aduana Stars scored very late to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Tamale City FC to bag the maximum three points.

While the Tamale City FC bus was leaving Dormaa, some suspected fans of Aduana Stars reportedly attacked the team bus and pelted stones that caused a lot of damage.

Not only did the glass windows of the bus break but players were hit by the stones and sustained various degrees of injuries.

It is unclear what triggered the suspected fans of Aduana Stars to pelt the stones at the Tamale City FC bus.

Below are pictures taken after the barbaric incident.

