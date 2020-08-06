Sports News

Players make more money playing indoor games in India than the GPL - William Opoku

Ghanaian player, William Opoku

Indian based Ghanaian midfielder, William Opoku, has revealed the reason behind the huge influx of Ghanaian players in the Asian country.

According to Opoku who plays for I-League second division side Bhawanipore, players make good money even playimg in unofficial indoor games.



Opoku revealed there are Ghanaian players who don't have clubs in India but thrive on monies made playing in these indoor games.



“The good thing about India is that, there are these indoor pitches that you can play 15 minutes a game and earn a $100, and if you are a big player you can receive $300 for just 15 minutes,” he told Asempa FM.



“So if you play four games you make some good money, and there are players who do not have clubs who engage in some of these games to make money,” he added.



“But because of corona all these games have stopped, and the monies saved by these boys have been spent,” he continued.

“And if you don’t have a club, it means you are doomed.”



The former Okyeman Planners player has been in India since 2017, and insists he will urge Ghanaian players to come to India because the pay is good.



“If you even get a second division club here, you can make some good money than in the Ghana Premier League,” said Opoku.



“You can get as much as GHC 10,000 a month playing for a lower tier side. Sit’s better than the GPL,” he concluded.

