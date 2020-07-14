Sports News

Players need to be paid before they play for the National team – Ali Jara

Black Stars of Ghana

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Ali Jarrah has advised current players of the various national teams to demand their salaries even before they play for the nation as he strongly believes the country does not honour its heroes.

Jara, a member of the 1991 Starlets team that became the first Ghanaian side to win a FIFA World Cup following their triumph in Italy expressed that football is a seasonal job and for that matter, calling on upcoming players to ask for what is due them before they even think of playing for the nation.



According to him, the country has rescinded to honour its heroes and he is of the view that had it not been the media, Ghanaians wouldn’t have known the great works done by some Ghanaian footballers.



“The country does not remember what we’ve done for the nation. It is only the media that remember us. So whiles we have no social security and insurance and playing a seasonal job they demand their monies because it goes with risk”

“I will pick three as an example, Shamo Quaye, Osei Kofi, and I did a great for the nation but at the end of the day, we got nothing. I will take myself as an example, I got paralyzed after I came from Japan in 1993. Nobody knew what happens and after 17 years of my tragedy nobody cares about me”



“How can I feed my children which I was in my prime for the national team? Going to offices to beg for money to even feed yourself is an insult and so, if the present generation sees what is going on with me won't they charge before” he told Citi TV the Tracker Show.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.