Players of Berry Ladies escape death after bus catches fire at Suhum

The bus of Berry Ladies

Ghana Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies were involved in a car accident when the team was traveling to Kyebi in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, September 12.

The team will take part in the 2023 Women’s Premier League Super Cup which is slated for Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Kyebi Astroturf.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, no casualties were recorded but the bus in which they were traveling caught fire in the middle of their journey at Suhum.



Berry Ladies came third in the 2022/23 season with 30 points after 18 games in the Southern Zone.



Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Berry Ladies will continue their pre-season when they come up against Hasaacas Ladies, Dreamz Ladies, and Supreme Ladies in Group A of the Women’s Premier League Super League.



Watch the video below:

Video: Berry Ladies players escape death after bus catches fire at Suhum pic.twitter.com/7vG8dli1ax — #Angeltv (@Angeltv_Gh) September 12, 2023













