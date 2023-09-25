Players of Kenpong Football Academy undergo medicals ahead of pre-season

Players of Kenpong Football Academy have successfully undergone medical exercise ahead of the commencement of their pre-season activities at the club's base in Winneba in the Central region.

The pre-season medical assessment was expertly conducted by Prince Pamboe, Black Stars team doctor, a specialist sports physician in sports cardiology.



To the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Medical Committee member, the exercise aimed at assessing the medical conditions of the young talents to ensure they are fit to play football falls in line with his objective to see young players realize their potential.



The exercise, conducted on pro-bono basis included a cardiovascular evaluation, Electro Cardio Gram (ECG ),. Muscular Skeletal Examination etc.



He said in a post-medical interview " ..it was a huge success,, I started by engaging the playing body by telling them the importance of the exercise. "They underwent Cardiovascular evaluation, ECG, checked their vitals, weight, body pressures, family medical history, their joints, blood samples just to confirm their hearts and other parts are strong to support football play." He added " l didn't just check them but also examined if the condition can be treated, it's very important.



" I did this to support a visionary businessman (Kenpong) who wants to support young football talents. If the young players succeed, Ghana, and their families will be the beneficiary, l did this to give back to what society gave me."

The modern-day academy, founded by business contractor, Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) ranks among the best in the country and beyond.



Meanwhile, the medical practitioner has revealed that Bossman Obuor, the national U-17 prodigy from Kenpong Academy, who underwent surgery of the foot at the Medicare Orthopaedics Hospital in Dubai is making progress in recovery.







The surgical procedure was performed by world-acclaimed sports orthopedic surgeon, Dr. George John.



The medical examination is believed to be an innovation from former French star, Patrick Valery who is now the Technical Director of Kenpong Football Academy.

Valery arrived in Ghana on Thursday, August 31 2023, and has been running the affairs of the club since.







Brief information about Patrick Valery



At the peak of his prowess, Valery won four trophies with AS Monaco including the French Cup, French Championship, European UEFA Cup, and the French Cup.



Valery took up a coaching career after retirement, working with clubs such as PSG, Bastia, Amiens, and Etoile Filante Bastia.

He was the technical director for PSG Academy in Cairo, Egypt from 2018 to 2023, and was the head coach for the Bastia Borgo which is the youth team of Bastia in 2017/2018.



At Amiens, he served as assistant coach in 2014 and headed Etoile Filante Bastia in 2011-2013.



The former French footballer is a UEFA license A coach with vast experience that he is expected to bring to bear at Kenpong and ensure that the club actualizes its aspirations of becoming a top club in Ghana.'













