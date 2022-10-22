0
Playing at the 2014 World Cup remains my biggest achievement - Fatau Dauda

Fatau Dauda Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has reiterated that playing at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil remains the biggest achievement in his playing career.

The former Legon Cities shot-stopper was part of the Black Stars squad that featured in the Mundial wheN Ghana exited at the group phase with just a point after three games played.

Dauda was in post as Ghana lost 2-1 to Portugal in their final group game.

Despite the poor performance of the Black Stars in Rio, the experienced goalkeeper said playing at the global showpiece remains his biggest achievement since it is the dream of every player.

"Playing at the World Cup which is the biggest football event on earth was my biggest achievement with the national team because sometimes it happens once in a lifetime of a player," he told Times Sports.

Dauda also shared that winning a silverware with Ashgold remains his biggest achievement in his club career.

"My biggest feat at club level was with Ashgold where I won no silverware in my 11-year stay but returned after my stint in South Africa with Orlando Pirates to grab the title in 2015."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
