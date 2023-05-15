Playing for Asante Kotoko was a dream come true for me – Opoku Nti

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward, Opoku Nti

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward, Opoku Nti has reiterated that playing for the Kumasi-based club has been his dream since he was young.

According to the 62-year-old, his love for the club was through his dad who was a die-hard supporter of the club and had him by his side always watching Kotoko.



“My dad loved football, despite him being a Police Officer, he was an ardent supporter of the club and that was how I also developed love for Asante Kotoko at the age of 6 and I went with him to watch Kotoko play. Though my mum never wanted me to play football, I had the support of my dad”, he told Dan Kweku Yeboah TV.



Speaking on his journey from colts to Kotoko, the former Ghana international said he was first discovered by the Porcupine Warriors in 1979 during his colt’s days.



“I was first discovered by Kotoko in 1978 in Kumasi when Kotoko played in a friendly encounter against Highlanders at the Kumasi Sports Stadium and I was invited to partake in that game. I had a very good game and at that point, I knew I would play for Kotoko because of the love I had for the club. That was how I joined Kotoko”, he added.

Popularly nicknamed “Zico”, Nti featured in Ghana's victorious 1982 African cup winning side and was subsequently named Africa's best player a year later by the African Sportswriters Association.



Opoku Nti also played for Servette in Switzerland and Aarau and Baden in Sweden.



