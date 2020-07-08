Sports News

Playing for Black Stars will be a dream come true – Hearts midfielder Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has said playing for the Black Stars will be a realization of a lifelong dream.

Nettey’s outstanding performance for Hearts in the annulled GPL season has not gone unnoticed.



Ahead of CK Akonnor’s first squad announcement, Nettey came up for mention as one of the local-based players who could get an invite.



However, his name was not included in the list and he is not bitter over that decision.



Nettey who believes in the timing of God, is of the conviction that when his time is due for a Black Stars call-up, nothing will stop him.



The former Inter Allies midfielder tells www.ghanaweb.com that his ultimate dream is to wear the national colours.



He is happy with his current form, but will continue to work hard to court the attention of Akonnor and his technical team.

“It’s every Ghanaians dream to don the colours of the national team and I know with time, I won’t be an exception. I’m going to wear the colours of Ghana one day even if it’s going to be for a day. I will represent the country,” Nettey noted.



It has been nearly four decades since Ghanaians celebrated a trophy won by the Black Stars.



The hunger for an AFCON trophy cannot be over emphasized and it is one of the tasks set for coach Akonnor.



Quizzed on whether he will be the man to lead Ghana to an AFCON trophy should he be selected, Nettey reasoned that it will depend largely on the quality and commitment of players available.



“It won’t just be me but the crop of players I’m gonna find myself in. If we agree that this is what we need to do for the country. This is what the country needs and we have the same mindset then I think we can all drive at that”, he said.





