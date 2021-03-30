Playing for the Black Stars is a big motivation for home-based players - Gladson Awako

Great Olympics player, Gladson Awako

Great Olympics maestro Gladson Awako, says it is a big motivation to play for the Black Stars when you get the opportunity as a home-based player.

Nine home-based players were invited for Ghana’s AFCON doubleheader against South Africa and São Tomé.



It was the highest number for local players in the Black Stars squad in recent times.



According to Gladson Awako, the home-based players who got the opportunity to play in the two games impressed and made a statement for other players to be invited.



“All the home-based players invited; Kwame Poku, Ismail Ganiyu and Razak Abalorah did well.



It is a big motivation for us here playing the league”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9 FM.

On making his debut for the Black Stars against São Tomé and Principe, the former Hearts of Lions midfielder said he was under no pressure.



“If you are on the bench you have to be ready when the coach calls on you. So I psyched myself and was calm when I came into the game.



“I didn’t let the pressure get to me. My performance wasn’t bad and I know I can do more”.



Great Olympics host Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday and the captain says they will pick all three points.



It’s going to be a very difficult game against Medeama but we will do our possible best to win the game.