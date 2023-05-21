0
Playing for the national team is a good feeling - Ernest Agyiri

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Representing one's country on the international stage is a cherished dream for many players, and for Ernest Agyiri, it's a profound sentiment that fills him with immense joy.

According to the FCI Levadia Tallinn midfielder, he had a wonderful experience playing for Ghana's u-17 side. He added that he will grab any opportunity to feature for the national team.

Agyiri also revealed that his dream is to play for the senior national team Black Stars.

“Wearing the national team jersey and singing the national team is a good feeling. When I was at the U-17, I was very happy playing for the national team,” he told Joy Sports.

“If I get this chance again and I get the call-up, I think I am taking the chance to go back and play for the national team. I am ready for any callup. I really want to play for the Black Stars one day,”

Source: footballghana.com
