0
Menu
Sports

Playing friendly matches is very important to build a strong Black Queens team – Coach Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle Black Queens Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle has given her assessment of the two friendly matches against the Teranga Lioness of Senegal.

In the two friendlies, Ghana beat Senegal 3-0 and 1-0 respectively at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Black Queens coach said her team still has a lot of work to do to get better.

This is why she insists that playing friendly matches is important.

"We still need to work a lot on our principles, the players need to find each other. We are still in the building process of this team, and it is very important again that we have friendly games,” Coach Nora Hauptle said.

The Swiss tactician added, "I think, all in all, in the end, we deserved this victory, we also need to give respect to Senegal. I think we had the patience also, we knew we have quality, and in the end, sometimes you play not so beautifully, but you still win, and this is very important."

Since taking over as Black Queens head coach, Coach Nora Hauptle has won all three friendly matches played.

In the three games, the Queens have scored seven goals and never conceded.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Related Articles: