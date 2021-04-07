Playing in China is not just about money - Frank Acheampong

Ghanaian international, Frank Acheampong

Ghana international Frank Acheampong has said playing in the Chinese Super League goes beyond money.

In recent times, the Chinese League has dominated the headlines across the globe due to clubs ability to cash in for top-notch players with Ghanaian footballers no exception.



Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Boateng amongst others have featured in the Chinese league with a section of Ghanaians lambasting them for choosing money over their career.



But according to Acheampong who currently plies his trade for Tianjin Teda, playing in China is not just about money but rather inspiring players in the country to get to the top.

Asked if it is difficult to play in China, he said, “Yes, I think when they sign you it is like they will sign you like a professional player so they have to feel your impact, be like a role model to the Chinese players because they want to lift the local players on how they play and by so doing they have to learn from we the foreigners.”



“So whatever you bring on and off the pitch is what they think their local players are learning so to play in China is not just about the playing sake but is like you being an inspiration to their players’ he told Untold Stories TV.