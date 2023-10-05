Playing in England is a dream come true - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has revealed that it is always been his dream to ply his trade in England.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, made the switch to the Foxes just a day before the close of the summer transfer window.



Despite having already experienced the grandeur of the Champions League, Fatawu regards his foray into England's second tier as a noteworthy milestone.



"Their journey is to go back to the Premier League. That's a big opportunity for me to help," he said.



"For me [joining] Leicester is a big achievement. When I heard they were interested, I was so happy because it's been my dream to play in England,” stated Fatawu in an interview with BBC Radio Leicester.



"For me, [joining] Leicester is a big achievement. When I heard they were interested, I was so happy because it's been my dream to play in England."



Since donning the blue jersey, the Ghanaian international has made seven appearances for Enzo Maresca's squad, securing a spot in the starting lineup for Leicester's last three Championship fixtures.

Leicester City has demonstrated formidable form this season, triumphing in nine out of ten Championship matches, thereby clinching the top spot in the league standings.



Fatawu's impact was evident in their recent clash against Blackburn, where he provided his first assist of the season, setting up Wout Faes for a crucial goal in their commanding 4-1 victory at Ewood Park.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



