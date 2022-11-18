Playing in sweltering heat difficult - Switzerland defender after Ghana defeat

Silvan Widmer

Switzerland defender Silvan Widmer has blamed his side's defeat to Ghana on the sweltering heat at the Zayed Sports City Stadium-Baniyas in Abu Dhabi.

Ghana handed a strong Switzerland side a 2-0 defeat in what was an impressive outing for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Elisha Owusu, Salisu Mohammed, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh among several other players.



During the match which was played in excess of 30 degrees, it was obvious the players needed to hydrate with about four cooling breaks.



Ghana opened the scores in the 69th minute as Salisu Mohammed headed home a flicked corner kick to open the scores for his first Black Stars goal.



The Black Stars doubled the lead as Antoine Semenoy who came on from the bench volleyed home a loose ball for his first Ghana goal in the 74th minute.

"The game was decided by a goal after a corner. We saw an even game between two teams who couldn't go as fast as they could because of the heat," Widmer said after the game.



"But we still have to step on the gas. That's a losing game, bottom line. Playing at two in the afternoon when it's over 30 degrees is difficult. We did well in terms of positions, especially in the first half. Let's see what the coach has in store for us in the next few days."



Switzerland is in the same group as five-time World champions Brazil, Serbia, and Cameroon.