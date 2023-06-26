Playing in the GPL prepared toughened me for Europe - Lawrence Agyekum

Ghanaian midfielder, Lawrence Agyekum

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has shared how his experience at West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) played a crucial role in his successful transition to Austria.

Agyekum, who transferred to Austrian top-flight club Red Bull Salzburg last year from a Ghanaian second-tier team, had a significant impact on their Bundesliga triumph last season.



In an interview with Radio Gold Sports, the 19-year-old, who previously had a loan spell at RB Salzburg's feeder club, Liefering, discussed his journey.



“The start is always difficult, I went there during the winter season and that was when the snow was falling. Playing under the snow is very difficult, your legs will be so cold, your hands, your body so it was difficult for me but as time went on I got to adapt to the weather, I got to adapt to the food and the system of play because there it is very intensive not as compared to the Ghana Premier League," the player stated.



He added, “There is so much intensity, it is very fast so if you are not mentally prepared, it will be very difficult to play. In WAFA I played all the games, almost all the games both home and away games. You know how Ghana Premier League is, a lot of fighting especially in the away games.

Reflecting on his time at WAFA, Agyekum emphasized the resilience he developed through competing in both home and away games. He acknowledged the challenging nature of the Ghana Premier League, particularly the hostile environments faced during away matches.



“If you go to the away games the referees, the supporters are against you so it made me really strong,” Lawrence Agyekum told Radio Gold Sports.



JNA/FNOQ