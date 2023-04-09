0
Menu
Sports

Playing in the Premier League has not been easy – Antoine Semenyo

Video Archive
Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo has disclosed that it has not been easy playing in the Premier League.

Semenyo had a stellar period with Bristol City in the English Championship before moving to Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Since joining the Premier League side, Semenyo is yet to find the back of the net.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Black Stars player noted that his journey in the Premier League has been a learning process because he is always around top-quality players.

“It’s not been easy. You are around top-quality players every day so you have to learn. You have to be quick; you have to make sure your mind is switched on every time on the training pitch,” Semenyo told GhanaWeb.

He added, “In the game, you are playing the best in the world so you have to make sure you are switched on. I’m making sure that every day I’m ready, I am prepped to make sure I’m 100% ready.”

Semenyo’s fine form with the English Championship side, Bristol City earned him a transfer move to Bournemouth in the Premier League after he scored 3 goals at the start of 2023.

Watch the interview with Antoine Semenyo below





JNA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: