Playing in the Premiere League was a dream and so I grabbed the opportunity when I arrived – Essien

Micheal Essien is former Ghanaian midfiedler

Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has disclosed that playing in the Premier League for him was great.

According to him, it was an opportunity he used to hoist the flag of Ghana.



He described the opportunity to play in the Premier League as a dream come true after former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic splashed £24.4 million to sign him.



He made the remarks while speaking in an interview with Sky Sports.



“My dream was to play in the Premier League and when the opportunity came I jumped on it and it was great to represent Ghana in the Premier League,” Essien said in an interview

“It was very physical at the time and that was part of my football. It was not difficult for me to adapt and I showed that..”



Michael Essien played for Chelsea between 2005 and 2014 after joining the club from French side Olympique Lyon.



While playing for Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups as well as the UEFA Champions League.