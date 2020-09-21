Playing in the Serie A is a dream come true - Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi has said that he is yet to come to terms with the fact that he is going to play in the Italian Serie A with Spezia Calcio.

Gyasi played an instrumental role as Spezia won promotion to the Italian top-flight for the first time in the club’s history.



The Liguria-based outfit will make their Serie A bow with a home game against Sassuolo on Saturday.



Vincenzo Italiano’s men played their final pre-season friendly against Pistoiese, beating the Serie C side 5-0.

Gyasi, who scored one goal in the game, has expressed his satisfaction with his display but cannot wait time to have his first taste of the country’s elite Championship.



“We started a bit tight, but in the end we offered a good performance . We are happy because we won and did the things the coach asked us for. Physically I'm fine, we are working to the maximum even with the new ones to reach the best form.”



Gyasi also has his say on the latest arrivals: "The new ones are strong and prospective guys who can give us a big hand. Piccoli did a very good performance and I think he will do well this season. Serie A is a dream come true and I still find it hard to believe it, already from Monday we will focus on the debut with the aim of scoring points,” he deduced.

