Playing street football developed me - Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Ghana Debut Black Stars player, Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian player, Tariq Lamptey, has opened up about how street football played a significant role in his development as a footballer.

According to the right back, he grew up playing football with his father and his siblings who taught him the basics of football.

He noted that he got familiar with another aspect of football when he got into Chelsea’s Football Academy.

“I grew up playing street football with my brothers and my dad. Then I went into the Chelsea Academy, where I learned the technical side of the game," Lamptey told GQ Sports.

"Both helped me develop. I’m a tenacious player, pacey and hardworking. I’m not showy. I like to keep my head down and let my feet do the talking.

Tariq Lamptey became one of five players who switched nationalities to play for Ghana. The defender had previously represented England’s youth side in the past.

The Brighton player made his debut in Ghana’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil in a friendly match.

