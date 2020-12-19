Please blame me but please leave my family out of it - Richard Attah to Hearts fans

Richard Attah, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper

Accra Hearts of Oak defeat to Aduana Stars in 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League didn't go down well with fans after they recorded a 3-0 victory in their previous game against Dreams FC.

Hearts of Oak first-choice goalkeeper, Richard Attah, took to his official Facebook page to address the poor start to the season and fans going after his family.



"Good morning lovely People, trust we’re doing well by God's grace I want to use this platform to thank all of you for your support since I join this great club," he wrote.



"Yes I know what it entails to wear the rainbow colors of this noble club and like I said before am here to help the club win trophies."



"I always give my hundred percent for the club and my teammates can attest to that. But football is full of surprises,” he added.

"I also want to plead with the fans to excise patience and I know with time things will fall in place! Please the name ATTAH is a family NAME and want plead with those who come to my dm to insult me, some go the extent of raining insulting on my family, some even end up insulting my late father."



"Please blame me, criticize me as much as you want but please leave my family out of it,"



Accra Hearts of Oak will play King Faisal this afternoon in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League matchday six.