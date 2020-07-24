Soccer News

Pobiman Academ project is progressing very well – Frank Nelson

Mr Nelson is a member of the project committee

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson says Pobiman Academy project is progressing very well following an inspection.

Mr Nelson, who is a member of the project committee, was at Pobiman was impressed with the works done so far by the contractors after his inspection on Thursday.



Speaking to the media, he entreated the supporters to trust the leadership of the club as they are working hard to put smiles on their faces.



“We are appealing to our supporters to have trust in the board. The project is progressing very well”, he said.



Local construction firm, K.A Estates Company Limited commenced work on the project a few weeks ago and are expected to continue for 3 months.

After the 90 days, Turkish firm, Prefabex Construction will take over and use 7 months to complete what will be an ultramodern edifice.



When completed the facility will have staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centres, laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, as well as a dining hall.





Contractors excited with commitment from Hearts as the Project Committee members led by Mr. Frank Nelson visited Pobiman to assess the extent of work.



????????????#AHOSC #pobimanproject pic.twitter.com/ABExKu5NMp — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 23, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.