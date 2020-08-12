Sports News

Pobiman Project: We are ahead of schedule – Hearts CEO

CEO of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore

The local contractor working on Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Academy Project is well ahead of schedule, the club’s Chief Executive Officer, Frederick Moore has revealed.

Works finally began on the much talked about football project in July with local contractor K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited, put in charge of the first phase.



The first phase is expected to take three months to complete before Turkish firm, Prefabex Yapi Teknolojiller San Ve Tic Limited takes over Phase 2 to complete the project entirely.



When fully constructed, the Pobiman Academy and Training Facility will be an ultramodern sporting facility that has a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centers, laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, as well as a dining hall.



Currently the local contractor is responsible for the grounds-work; substructure only and an impressed Fred Moore says works are ahead of schedule.



“Currently the local works are actually ahead of target. I get an update on a daily basis from the project manager and the (local) contractor. Next week I’m going to go and visit the place again and to see it with my own eyes,” Mr Moore told Asempa FM in an interview.

“Now I know that all 8 foundations have been completed and they’re doing the block work and hopefully by next week they’ll be moving on.



“And this is where we thought we would have been at the end of August. We’re actually in the middle of August, we are where we thought we would have been in the middle of August.



With regards to overall works, Hearts’ CEO says everything is well in place to ensure the project is completed within the appointed time.



“The project will be completed within the next 6-9 months. By the end of the 6 months, most activities would have been completed. Everything is in place for us to be able to achieve that”, he noted.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.