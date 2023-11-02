Police acted unconcerned despite warning shots from robbers - Legon Cities staff

Legon Cities players were robbed

The IT Manager of Legon Cities has narrated how a police patrol team acted unconcerned after their team found itself in the hands of armed robbers en route to Accra after their match against FC Samartex in the eighth week of the 2023/24 GPL season.

Following a gruelling trip to Samreboi, which culminated in a 3-0 loss to FC Samartex, the Legon Cities team bus was ambushed by armed robbers in Kwanfifi, a town situated along the Bibiani to Kumasi highway.



Super, the IT Manager of Legon Cities disclosed in an interview with Asempa FM that the robbers forced the bus to stop in the middle of the road and forced everyone to lie prostrate on the grounds as they robbed them of their valuables.



“You can’t raise your head but were like four and they made us lie on the ground and took all our monies up to 9000 cedis, 11 phones, bags with boots and my laptop. They hit me and one of our players.”



He noted that after the robbers made away with the booty and fled the scene they rushed into their bus and also took off.



According to him, they were shocked to meet a police barrier three minutes away from where the robbery happened and yet they never came to their rescue.

“Less than three minutes we saw a police barrier and they were just sitting down. So our driver furiously asked them why they failed to act despite hearing gunshots. But they said nothing, so some of us thought they connived with the robbers, they made no comment,” he said.



This disconcerting event brings to light a recurring security concern faced not only by Legon Cities but also by several other clubs in the Ghana Premier League.



Regrettably, Women's Premier League sides such as Perpia Ladies and Savannah Ladies have also been targeted by armed robbers in similar circumstances.



